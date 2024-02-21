Study finds BC has worst walk-in clinic wait times in Canada

BC had the longest average walk-in clinic wait times in 2023, averaging 93 minutes, according to the Medimap Walk-In Clinic Wait Time Index. BC’s walk-in clinic average wait times skyrocketed from 79 minutes in 2022, according to the Wednesday study. Medimap said its wait times were 58 minutes in 2021 and 41 minutes in 2019. Chilliwack, BC, was the best city for wait times (44 minutes), while North Vancouver had the longest ones (187 minutes). Nova Scotia came in second place for worst wait times in 2023 (72 minutes). Nova Scotia’s wait times declined from 83 minutes in 2022. Halifax was the best city for them (46 minutes). No city was cited as the worst one. Medimap went on to say Saskatchewan came in third place (71 minutes). It added Saskatchewan’s wait times went up from 51 minutes in 2022. Regina was the best city for them (61 minutes). In Saskatoon, they were the worst (76 minutes).After Saskatchewan was Alberta (66 minutes). This was followed by Ontario (59 minutes) and Manitoba (45 minutes). Overall, Medimap said the average wait time in Canada was 68 minutes. This was a 31-minute increase from 2022 when it was 37 minutes. Patients in Saskatchewan had to wait on average 51 minutes to see a doctor at a walk-in clinic last year, which is 20 minutes longer than in 2021, according to the 2023 Medimap Walk-In Clinic Wait Time Index. READ MORE: Average wait time for walk-in clinics in Saskatchewan Increased to 51 minutes in 2022The average wait time to see a doctor at a walk-in clinic in Saskatchewan was now 14 minutes longer than the national average, which increased to 37 minutes in 2022. “The drastic increase in average wait times at walk-in clinics provides further evidence that healthcare systems across the country are struggling to provide adequate care,” said Medimap CEO Thomas Jankowski. The Medimap Walk-In Clinic Wait Time Index used data collected from the majority of walk-ins across Canada relying on its software to publish wait times online. The majority of walk-in clinics across Canada use Medimap to share their wait times.