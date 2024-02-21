Alberta

Study finds BC has worst walk-in clinic wait times in Canada

Doctor
Doctor Courtesy Gustavo Fring/Pexels
Loading content, please wait...
Doctors
Nova Scotia
Chilliwack
Halifax
Wait Times
Medimap
Decline
Walk-In Clinics
Wait Time Increases
Waits

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news