Study finds BC universities produce the most CEOs

British Columbia universities were the ones in Canada with the highest percentage of alumni becoming CEOs and founders, according to a study conducted by online gambling platform CanadaCasino. Among top BC universities, 7.9% of their alumni have become CEOs and founders, according to the study. However, CanadaCasino said BC had four of the 50 top Canadian universities on LinkedIn. Ontario came in second place (7%). While Ontario received second place, it had 17 of the top 50 Canadian universities. After Ontario was Quebec (6.5%). This was followed by Alberta (6%) and Nova Scotia (5.8%). CanadaCasino went on to say McGill University in Montreal was the Canadian university with the highest percentage of alumni being CEOs and founders. Recognized as one of Canada’s most prestigious universities, it said 9.8% of McGill’s alumni have gone on to this career. Queen’s University in Kingston, ON, came in second place. Specializing in research, Queen’s has seen 9.6% of its alumni become business leaders. The University of British Columbia finished in third place. With UBC, 8.8% of its alumni went into this career. After UBC was Western University in London, ON (8.7%). This was followed by the University of Toronto (8.3%), University of Waterloo (8.2%), and Universite du Quebec (8%). The province where CEOs earned the highest wages was Newfoundland and Labrador ($237,500). After Newfoundland and Labrador was Prince Edward Island ($202,900). The provinces behind it were Manitoba ($200,477) and Saskatchewan and Alberta ($195,000). Data from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA) published in January showed the country’s top CEOs brought in $60,600 per day — the equivalent to the average Canadian’s yearly income.READ MORE: Top CEOs make more in one day than average Canadian will in 2024The report compared the earnings of 100 of Canada’s top CEOs and found they made about 246 times that of the average Canadian. CCPA senior economist and study author David Macdonald said this number has increased from 100 times in the 1990s and 500 times from the 1980s. If CEOs and workers received paid vacations on New Year’s Day, CCPA said by 9:27 a.m. on January 2, Canada’s top CEOs “would have already made $60,600 while the average Canadian worker will toil all year long to earn that amount of pay.”To determine which Canadian universities were producing the most CEOs and founders, CanadaCasino analyzed the highest-ranking universities according to the 2024 Times Higher Education World University and EduRank rankings. LinkedIn was used to determine the percentage of alumni who had gone on to become CEOs or founders at some point in their careers.