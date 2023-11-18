Study finds Jasper trail most popular hiking path in Canada

The Skyline Trail in Jasper National Park is the most popular hiking trail in Canada, averaging 12,100 Google searches per month, according to a study conducted by online slots website Betway. “Hiking is something that consistently helps to rebuild the human connection with nature and also aids in maintaining healthy hearts and bodies as well,” said Betway in a blog post.“On November 17, individuals, groups of families and friends will get out into the wild and really get a taste of what it means to be away from it all again and celebrate National Take a Hike Day.”The Plain of Six Glaciers Trail in Yoho National Park came in second place (10,600 Google searches), while the Lake Agnes Trail in Banff National Park finished in third (10,100). The average monthly Google search total for the top 10 trails in Canada was 8,460. As was expected, the most popular times of year to search for hiking trails were spring and summer. Betway acknowledged the most popular hiking trail in the United States was Appalachian Trail (100,000 Google searches). It said the Appalachian Trail is a popular one for experienced and novice hikers, as it offers a variety of terrain and scenery. After the Appalachian Trail was the Pacific Crest Trail (50,000). This was followed by the John Muir Trail (20,000) and Angel’s Landing and Mount Rainier Summit Trail (15,000). Betway concluded by saying the data “shows that the most searched-for hiking trails in the US and Canada are all beautiful and offer a variety of terrain and difficulty levels.” It said people can hike to the tallest peaks, massive canyons and gorgeous alpine lakes. “Some are short, some are long, and all of them are amazing, and this makes them great choices for hikers of all experience levels,” it said. The Trans Canada Trail (TCT) plays a pivotal role in enhancing Canada’s environmental resilience, economic development and people’s health and well-being, according to a September study conducted by Econsult Solutions on behalf of it.READ MORE: Study determines Trans Canada Trail bolsters environment, economy“The release of this study coincides with escalating trail use in Canada and around the world, as well as the growing popularity of trails as a tourism destination,” said TCT President and CEO Eleanor McMahon. “Quantifying the benefits of Canada’s national trail and identifying it as a tool for economic growth, public health enhancement, disease prevention and environmental protection provides critical information to trail groups, partners and funders — all of whom contribute to the viability of trail networks in Canada.” The study analyzed the average Google search volume for the most popular hiking trails in Canada and the US from the past year.