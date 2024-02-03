Study finds Lake Louise most picturesque lake in Canada

Lake Louise in Alberta was the most photographed lake in Canada, with a combined total of 387.2 million hashtags on social media, according to a study conducted by online gambling platform Ontario Casinos. Lake Louise has 1.2 million tagged Instagram posts and 386 million TikTok hashtags, according to the study. Ontario Casinos said Lake Louise is known for its turquoise waters that ice over in the winter..Lake Superior in Ontario came in second place (185.2 million hashtags). It matches Lake Louise with 1.2 million tagged Instagram posts and has 184 million TikTok hashtags..Ontario Casinos went on to say Moraine Lake in Alberta came in third place (120.4 million). It acknowledged Moraine Lake is a glacial lake in Banff National Park and down the road from Lake Louise. After Moraine Lake was Lake Ontario in Ontario (108.8 million). This was followed by Lake Huron in Ontario (78.1 million), Emerald Lake in British Columbia (27.7 million), and Pyramid Lake in Alberta (25.3 million). .Ontario Casinos continued by saying Lake Como in Italy was the most photographed lake in the world (1.2 billion). Set against the foothills of the Alps, it said Lake Como has 2 million tagged Instagram posts and 1.2 billion TikTok hashtags..The Dead Sea in Western Asia came in second place (829.8 million). It has 1.2 million tagged Instagram posts and 828.6 million TikTok hashtags..Lake Powell in the United States finished in third place (425.2 million). It has 461,733 tagged Instagram posts and 424.7 million TikTok hashtags. After Lake Powell was Lake Louise (387.2 million). This was followed by Lake Superior (185.2 million), Loch Ness in the United Kingdom (146.5 million), and Moraine Lake (120.3 million). Banff National Park offers the best stargazing experience of all national parks in Canada, scoring a 9.65/10, according to an October study conducted by Ontario Casinos. READ MORE: Study finds Banff National Park best stargazing spot in CanadaOntario Casinos said Banff received a two on the Bortle scale, indicating high quality of the night sky for the area. It said this classifies Banff as a typical truly dark site, which means there is a good chance of witnessing many celestial treasures, including the Milky Way. It had a fantastic average rating of 4.9/5 on Google. Additionally, it had the greatest number of stargazing Instagram posts at 610, with hashtags such as #stargazing and #astrophotography. Ontario Casinos pulled together a seed list of the top lakes in Canada and worldwide based on online news articles and blogs. Its team analyzed the number of Instagram hashtags and TikTok views for each lake and ranked them based on which were the most photographed.