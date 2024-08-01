Study finds Lethbridge city with most burglaries in Canada

Lethbridge is home to lots of things, and apparently your things according to a new study. That’s because the City with All Hell for a Basement has the most recorded burglaries in Canada, with 848 incidents per 100,000 people, according to a study conducted by Home Spritz. To put this into perspective, Home Spritz said Lethbridge residents are experiencing 469% more burglary incidents compared to Barrie, ON, which has the lowest burglary rate. “While these findings may be alarming for those residing in the top ten cities, it's imperative to know the risks we face where we live,” said a Home Spritz spokesperson in a Tuesday press release. “People living in these places may feel it necessary to upgrade their home security measures and to ensure their insurance can protect them, their assets, and their belongings.”While Lethbridge came in first, the Prairies dominated the list, with Saskatoon (702 incidents per 100,000 people), Winnipeg (692), and Regina (654) finishing in second, third, and fourth place. It said Moncton, NB (586), came in fifth place, but Edmonton (495) was sixth. After Edmonton was Kelowna, BC (489). This was followed by Calgary (413), Abbotsford-Mission, BC (383), and St. John’s, NL (378). On the other hand, Home Spritz said some regions in Canada experienced fewer burglaries. It found Barrie had the lowest burglary rate (150). After Barrie was Sherbrooke, QC (168). This was followed by Saint John, NB (196), Toronto (200), and Quebec City (207). By happenstance, Lethbridge is also the least safe area in Canada to live, averaging 1,190 criminal offences per 100,000 people, according to a May study conducted by Preszler Injury Lawyers. READ MORE: Study finds Lethbridge least safest city in CanadaThis rate was more than three times higher than Toronto's.“Safety is the biggest priority when looking for a place to live, work, and raise a family — that’s why this study is an eyeopening insight into where crime is most and least prevalent throughout Canada,” said a Preszler Injury Lawyers spokesperson. The Home Spritz study was conducted by obtaining information from Statistics Canada on recorded burglary incidents in cities in Canada. It calculated the total number of them provided for 100,000 people and ranked the cities from the highest to lowest number.