Study finds Lethbridge least safest city in Canada

Lethbridge is the least safe area in Canada to live, averaging 1,190 criminal offences per 100,000 people, according to a study conducted by Preszler Injury Lawyers. This rate was more than three times higher than Toronto's. “Safety is the biggest priority when looking for a place to live, work, and raise a family — that’s why this study is an eyeopening insight into where crime is most and least prevalent throughout Canada,” said a Preszler Injury Lawyers spokesperson in a press release. “Many of the more metropolitan areas such as Toronto rank higher when it comes to safety — likely due to high policing and security — however, it is still important to be vigilant when it comes to crime, regardless of your location.”After Lethbridge was Regina (1,135 offences). This was followed by Moncton, NB (1,085.3), Saskatoon (1,043.1), and Winnipeg (1,040.7). Preszler Injury Lawyers said Toronto was the safest Canadian city (286.9). It added Toronto is the Canadian city least prone to breaking and entering, with 150.8 offences per 100,000 people. After Toronto was Quebec City (301). This was followed by Gatineau, QC (318.8), Sherbrooke, QC, (327.4), and Ottawa (333.9). “Taking the necessary steps and precautions such as installing burglary alarms and so on can help enormously in ensuring your safety and protection,” said the spokesperson. The Alberta government created a team of six Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) investigators in November, basing some Alberta Sheriffs in Lethbridge. READ MORE: Alberta government creates new policing unit in Lethbridge“This is a new regional team that will cover an area roughly bounded by Vulcan to the north, Crowsnest Pass to the west, the US border to the south and the provincial boundary with Saskatchewan to the east,” said Alberta Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis. “This team is dedicated to supporting local communities.” The study used Canadian Crime Index data, relying the number of offences for each crime calculated per 100,000 people. These factors were combined and ranked to generate the list.