Study finds Montreal most pastry-obsessed city in Canada

Montreal is the Canadian city that loves pastries the most, having the highest number of Google searches in many categories, according to a study conducted by online gambling platform Betway. "Each city displays distinct preferences, from Calgary's muffin fascination to Edmonton's love for Danish pastries," said Betway Insider in a blog post. "Montreal exhibits a broad interest in various pastries, reflecting the city's multicultural influences."Betway Insider said Montreal came in first place for croissant obsession (15,000 Google searches). It found Vancouver and Ottawa were tied for second place (12,000 Google searches). This was followed by Calgary and Quebec City (10,000 Google searches) and Edmonton (8,000 Google searches). While pain au chocolat was the second most popular pastry across Canadian cities, it said Montreal had a wide lead for first place in this category (8,000 Google searches). When it came to second place over pain au chocolat obsession, it determined Vancouver and Ottawa were tied for second place (6,000 Google searches). This was followed by Calgary and Quebec City (5,000 Google searches) and Edmonton (4,000 Google searches). Like the other pastries, Montreal finished in first place for danish obsession (4,000 Google searches). Continuing the trend of finishing in second place was Vancouver and Ottawa (4,000 Google searches). The succeeding cities were Calgary and Quebec City (3,000 Google searches) and Edmonton (2,000 Google searches). Montreal was the city that loved muffins the most (4,000 Google searches). Second place went to Vancouver and Ottawa (3,000 Google searches). Calgary and Quebec City came in third place (2,000 Google searches) and Edmonton finished in fifth (1,500 Google searches). Betway said doughnuts are Americans' favourite pastry, with more than one-third of them saying it is their top choice. It added the northeastern US is the region that loves doughnuts the most. Doughnuts hold the top spot in 47 out of 50 states, indicating their near universal appeal. Brownies were a distant second, securing the top spot in Arkansas, Oregon, and West Virginia. The East Coast stood out with a penchant for diverse pastries, with New Yorkers and New Jerseyans having a sweet tooth for eclairs, cannoli and cronuts. A preference for strudels and baklavas prevailed in Massachusetts and Connecticut, showing a taste for more traditional and cultural pastries.As Betway examined North American pastry preferences, it said it "became clear that the nation's love for pastries is as diverse as its people.""From the timeless appeal of donuts to the regional nuances of beignets and cronuts, each region has a unique preference for sweet pastries," it said. The pastry study was conducted using Google search data obtained through its keyword planner. All data is correct as of December 1.