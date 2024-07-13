Study finds motor vehicle fatalities on the rise in Canada

The number of motor vehicle deaths in Canada increased by 6% in 2022, according to a study conducted by Preszler Injury Lawyers. There has been an uptick in vehicle collisions and fatalities since normal driving patterns resumed, according to the study. Preszler Injury Lawyers said the number of people who died on Canadian roads was 1,931 in 2022 — the largest amount since 2013. The number of deaths is expected to hit 2,004 in 2023 and is estimated to go up to 2,045 by the end of 2024. Rural car accidents account for 25% of all vehicle collisions in Canada, but they make up 54% of the deaths. It found Manitoba (22%) and Newfoundland and Labrador (16%) have seen significant year-over-year increases in road deaths from 2022 to 2023. However, it said Nova Scotia (-5%) and Saskatchewan (-5%) saw their numbers decline in that time. New Brunswick (8.2) and Manitoba (7.1) had the highest rate of vehicle fatalities per 100,000 people. Edmonton (86%) and Calgary (26%) had the largest year-over-year increase in them in 2023. Like many developed countries, Preszler Injury Lawyers said the number of road deaths over the last three decades has been declining. It said initiatives such as Canada’s Road Safety Strategy 2025 and increased spending on road safety helped it to drop.. When traffic decreased across Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic, road fatalities dropped more to their lowest rate ever at 4.6 per 100,000 people. Preszler Injury Lawyers predicted the total number of motor vehicle fatalities exceeded 2,000 in 2023 and is likely to remain as high in 2024. The study was conducted by sourcing motor vehicle fatality data from the Canadian Motor Vehicle Traffic Collision Statistics series, the RCMP and their provincial forces, local police statistics, and news stories about official police statistics.