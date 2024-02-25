Study finds Nathan MacKinnon is Canadian hockey star with most fake followers

Colorado Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon was the Canadian hockey player with the largest percentage of fake followers on Instagram, according to a study conducted by online gambling platform BonusFinder Canada. One-quarter of MacKinnon’s Instagram followers were fake, according to the study. BonusFinder Canada said the number of fake followers he had was 78,518. He had 321,400 total followers. His estimated earnings per post were $519 to $639. Florida Panther Aaron Ekblad came in second place (21.55%). Ekblad had 17,671 fake followers. Ekblad had 82,000 total followers. His estimated earnings per post were $220 to $268. BonusFinder Canada said Pittsburgh Penguin Kris Letang finished in third place (20.77%). It acknowledged he had 17,671 fake followers. Letang had 309,500 followers. His estimated earnings per post were $440 to $538. After Letang was Los Angeles King Drew Doughty (20.15%). This was followed by Panther Sam Reinhart (20.1%), Las Vegas Golden Knight Shea Theodore (19.01%), and New Jersey Devil Dougie Hamilton (18.9%). BonusFinder Canada continued by saying Edmonton Oiler Connor McDavid earned the most from fake followers per post ($217 to $267). However, it said 16.68% of McDavid’s followers were fake. McDavid had 78,583 fake followers. This amount pales in comparison to the 1.1 million total followers he has. MacKinnon came in second place ($127 to $155). This was followed by Letang ($91 to $112), Toronto Maple Leaf William Nylander ($80 to $97), and Boston Bruin Brad Marchand ($53 to $64). Canadian soccer player Alphonso Davies made the most money with his sponsored Instagram posts than any other Canadian athlete, according to a September study conducted by entertainment company PlayOJO Casino. READ MORE: Study says Alphonso Davies most influential Canadian sports star on Instagram“It’s fascinating to see which Canadian players and sports have the most influence on social media and who has the opportunity to make significant earnings outside of their sport,” said a PlayOJO Casino spokesperson. PlayOJO said Davies plays soccer for Bayern Munich and the Canadian national team and has the highest Instagram following with more than 5.4 million followers. It added he can earn up to $87,176 per sponsored Instagram post. BonusFinder Canada created a seed list of top Canadian hockey players and pulled data from NHL Ratings. Modash was used to create a social media presence profile for each player on the list, where it examined total followers, engagement rates, and the quantity of fake followers.