Study finds neighbor, er, neighbour most misspelled word in Canada

Neighbour is the most misspelled word in Canada, according to a study conducted by online gambling platform OntarioCasinos. The average yearly volume for spelling of neighbour was 14,400 Google searches, according to the study. OntarioCasinos said the common misspelling was neighbor, with this confusion likely coming from the American English version not having the u. The second most common misspelled word for Canadians was receipt (11,760 Google searches). Reciept was the most common misspelling, which is most likely due to the confusion over which way the i and e should go. OntarioCasinos went on to say the third most common misspelled word for Canadians was tomorrow (9,120). It added the frequent misspelling was tommorrow. After tomorrow was receive (8,520). This was followed by jewellery (8,280), license (7,680), and lose (7,440). By province, it said neighbour was the most common misspelled word in Ontario (6,960), British Columbia (2,400), Alberta (1,920), and Manitoba (600). While neighbour dominated in these provinces, it found receipt took the top spot in Saskatchewan (600), Nova Scotia (600), and New Brunswick (360). The most common misspelled word in Quebec was tomorrow (600). Over in the resume world, it acknowledged the most common misspelled word for Canadians was business (4,800). Since business is spelled different than how it is pronounced and contains repeats of the letter s, this can explain why many people struggle to spell it right. The second most common misspelled resume word was successful (4,200). Successful was most often misspelled as succesful. Over in third place were organized and experienced (3,360). Organized was most often misspelled as organised, and experienced was perceived as experianced. After organized and experienced was colleague (2,640). This was followed by focused (2,520), entrepreneur (2,400), and responsible (2,280). Records published in February showed Canadian government managers in a series of social media errors misspelled Queen Elizabeth II’s name when she died and compared tax filing to monkey business. READ MORE: Federal managers misspelled the Queen's name, compared tax filing to monkey business, records showThe gaffes are among scores of Canadian government tweets deleted by staff. Cabinet itemized all messages scrubbed from its Twitter accounts since 2019 in an inquiry of ministry tabled in the House of Commons. The list was requested by Conservative MP Michael Barrett (Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes, ON), who asked about the details of every deleted tweet made by the Canadian government.OntarioCasinos compiled a seedlist featuring 430 words sourced from forums and blog posts. By using Google Keyword Planner, the global monthly search volumes in Canada were recorded for the terms how to spell word and word spelling for each word on the list.