Study finds Northwest Territories jurisdiction with most expensive electricity bills in Canada

The Northwest Territories is the Canadian jurisdiction with the highest average monthly electricity bills in Canada, according to a study conducted by Home Spritz. At 41 cents per kilowatt hour, Home Spritz said the average monthly electricity bill in the Northwest Territories sits at $287 per 700 kilowatt hours of usage. “Electricity is a basic necessity, but as these figures show, its price is anything but uniform across Canada,” said a Home Spritz spokesperson in a press release. “From the wallet-friendly bills in Quebec to the eye-popping costs in the Northwest Territories, where you live plays a huge role in determining your electricity expenses.” Home Spritz said the electricity rate the Northwest Territories pays is five times more than what Quebecers are paying, which can make it challenging for households in it to manage costs. It noted this is especially true during the long winter months when electricity is essential for heating.The high rates in the Northwest Territories are due to its remote location and the lack of grid connectivity with the provinces. Transporting fuel to power plants in it is expensive, and it is reflected in the bills Northwest Territorians have to pay.Nunavut had the second highest average monthly electricity bills ($247.80 per 700 kilowatt hours). This is because Nunavut has an average electricity rate of 35.4 cents per kilowatt hour. Like the Northwest Territories, Nunavut’s isolation and extreme weather drive up electricity costs. With limited local power generation options, most electricity generation is produced from imported diesel fuel, which is expensive to transport. Home Spritz went on to say Alberta had the third highest average monthly electricity bills ($180.60). While Alberta is known for its vast oil and gas reserves, it said it has an average electricity rate of 25.8 cents per kilowatt hour. Unlike provinces with hydroelectric power that tends to be cheaper, Alberta relies on natural gas. However, it has growing wind and solar contributions, leading to moderate but fluctuating prices.After Alberta was Saskatchewan ($139.30). This was followed by Yukon ($130.90), Prince Edward Island ($128.80), and Nova Scotia ($128.10). Home Spritz said Quebec had the lowest average monthly electricity bills ($54.60). It said Quebec has an average electricity rate of 7.8 cents per kilowatt hour. Quebec enjoys the lowest electricity rate in Canada because of its abundant hydroelectric resources. The low prices stem from the Quebec government’s substantial spending in hydroelectric infrastructure, which supplies clean, renewable, and cost-effective power.Besides Quebec, Manitoba and British Columbia benefit from hydroelectricity, keeping their rates low. That explains why Manitoba had the second lowest electricity bills ($71.40), and BC came in third ($79.80). Manitoba’s rate of 10.2 cents per kilowatt hour keeps its average monthly bill at that amount, and British Columbia’s average rate of 11.4 cents per kilowatt hour does the same. Their spending on hydroelectric power has paid off, helping people save on their monthly costs. After British Columbia was New Brunswick ($97.30). This was followed by Ontario ($98.70) and Newfoundland and Labrador ($103.60). If people are planning a move or curious about energy costs across Canada, the spokesperson said this breakdown “should shed some light on what to expect.” If they are in Quebec, he said they should count themselves lucky.“Your power bill is one of the lowest not just in Canada, but likely on the continent,” he said. This study comes after Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault released the Clean Electricity Regulations (CER) in 2023 in a move that was dreaded in Alberta and Saskatchewan for tough new restrictions on natural gas plants..Guilbeault releases draft electricity regulations, natural gas gets partial pass.The CER, which comes into effect in 2035, will allow natural gas plants to operate with the caveat they have to recover 95% of associated carbon emissions.It was a small carrot to Alberta and Saskatchewan, which rely on fossil fuels to power their grids.The study broke down the average costs per kilowatt hour in each region and what that means for the average monthly bill, assuming a household consumes about 700 kilowatt hours. It calculated the average bill by multiplying the average electricity price per kilowatt hour in each region by a standard household consumption of 700 kilowatt hours.