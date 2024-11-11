Alberta

Study finds Northwest Territories jurisdiction with most expensive electricity bills in Canada

Electrical grid
Electrical gridCourtesy Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Steven Guilbeault
Nunavut
Northwest Territories
Electricity
Spokesperson
Hydroelectricity
Electricity Rates
Electricity Bills
Clean Electricity Regulations
Home Spritz

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news