Study finds single-family homes most popular property type in Alberta

The most popular property type among people buying new homes in Alberta is single-family homes, according to a study conducted by Home Spritz. At the moment, 41.31% of new dwellings sold in Alberta are singles, according to the study. Home Spritz said apartments came in second (35.26%), rowhouses were third (14.37%), and semi-houses were fourth (9%). In British Columbia, apartments are the most popular option, with 65.71% of new buyers leaning towards it. Singles finished in second place (19.24%), rows were third (11.07%), and semis were fourth (3.98%). While Saskatchewan has plenty of open land, Home Spritz said apartments remain the most popular property type people live in (48.93%). However, it said singles were popular at 34.73%, with rows (11.53%) and semis (4.8%) far behind. Since more than 55% of Manitoba’s population lives among the density in Winnipeg, apartments were the most popular home choice (46.37%). Singles fall behind at 38.2%, with rows at 9.29% and semis at 6.13%.In Ontario, Home Spritz noted apartments are the most common type of new housing (83.72%). It added singles came in second place (10%), semis were third (4.31%), and rows were fourth (1.97%). Quebec’s major cities, especially Montreal, have made apartments the most prevalent housing type by a large margin. In Quebec, apartments are the most popular with a share of 83.72%, singles get 10%, semis get 4.31%, and rows get 1.97%. Despite being one of Canada’s most rural provinces, New Brunswick residents favour apartments the most, with 50.40% of new buyers opting for them. Meanwhile, singles came in second (31.3%), rows were third (12.34%), and semis were fourth (5.96%). Nova Scotia is the second-densest and second-smallest province in Canada, which might reflect why apartments are the favourite option (66.18%). Home buyers have singles as their second choice (21.05%) followed by rows (9.56%) and semis (3.21%).The most popular property type among people buying new homes in Prince Edward Island was singles (34.83%). Apartments were second (25.33%), rows were third (21.83%), and semis were fourth (18%). Singles in Newfoundland and Labrador are the most popular choice by far (82.22%). Semis were the second most popular option (7.53%), with apartments (5.23%) and rows (5.02%) not far behind.Zoocasa did the math on single-family homes in seven Alberta cities in May, calculating average mortgages with a five-year fixed rate of 4.79% amortized over 25 years after accessing figures from the Alberta Real Estate Association..SOARING: The average monthly costs of single-family homes in seven Alberta cities.“All in all, 87% of the mortgage payments for single-family homes averaged below $3,000 per month,” said Zoocasa.“Calgary was the only exception, with the average mortgage payment for a single detached home reaching $4,142.”The study analyzed the number of new housing units that have been completed and sold in urban centres with at least 50,000 people and their type to determine the most popular one in each province. It calculated the percentages of newly sold homes for each type using Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation data for the number of new housing units that have been completed and sold in urban centres with at least 50,000 people.