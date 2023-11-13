Study finds Toronto best North American city for travelling workers

Toronto is the top city in North America for digital nomads, according to a study conducted by online slots website Betway. While not offering the widest selection of cafes and bars to work in, Toronto boasts the best internet speed of any city ranked, running at 111.87 mbps, according to the study. Betway said Toronto is 36.8 km from the nearest national park, making it easy for people to get out and enjoy nature. New York City came in second place. Perhaps to no one’s surprise, New York City had more than 1,000 cafes and bars to work from and is considered the most fun city on the list due to the number of activities people can participate in during their off hours. Betway went on to say Los Angeles came in third place. It said Los Angeles is the place to be if people want warm weather and sunshine. While American cities had plenty to offer, Montreal came in fourth place. Famous for bagels and poutine, people can enjoy these food items and cheap average rent of $2,880 per month, which gives them some spare change to hit up tourist hotspots. Edmonton finished in fifth place. Despite being known as Canada’s festival city, Edmonton has the largest mall and lower rent than Montreal at $2,220 per month, so people have no excuse not to take advantage of all the great shopping deals during their lunch breaks. While some cities are tailored to the digital nomad lifestyle, others do not have the infrastructure to facilitate reliable remote work. Betway acknowledged Kitchener, ON, was the worst city for travelling workers. Kitchener has 31 bars and cafes for working, making it one of the lowest among any of the cities ranked. Austin was the second worst city. Despite being a popular city for people to visit, Austin has a high average rent of $6,810 and lacks the cafes, bars, and city entertainment to offset the hefty price tag. Minneapolis claimed the third lowest ranked city. While having a fair number of cafes and bars, Minneapolis is 377.6 km from any national park and greenery. Kansas City, MO, and Virginia Beach wrapped up the bottom five. While not having any standout low qualities, Kansas City and Virginia Beach came low on the list for their below-average offerings in all its selected factors. Betway said it is worth mentioning which cities came out on top on each of its six chosen factors. As mentioned before, Toronto had the fastest internet speeds at 111.87 mbps, but it possesses the highest number of free Wi-Fi spots at 11,562 connection points throughout the city. However, it is beaten in its number of cafes by New York City’s 1,186. As for the best weather, the award goes to Phoenix, which has the highest average temperature. For the lowest rent, Quebec City is people’s best bet. If people want to be close to nature, their best bet is Ottawa — a city 9.6 kilometres from the nearest national park. Records published in 2022 indicated the majority of Canadian government workers are doing their jobs from home. READ MORE: Most Canadian government employees continuing to do remote work“Some public servants are back in the workplace at least two days a week,” said former treasury board president Mona Fortier. “We will continue to work on encouraging public servants to work in the workplace.”The study examined data for six factors and gave each a score between zero and one. These values were summed to give each city a total score out of five.