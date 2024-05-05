Toronto is the Canadian city tourists found the most overrated in 2024, according to a study conducted by online gambling platform King Casino Bonus UK. Toronto’s decline is unprecedented, with its ranking falling from 36th place in 2023, according to the study. King Casino Bonus UK found 16.8% of Toronto visitors were dissatisfied with it — a 54% increase in negative feedback in one year. Once celebrated as a vibrant destination, Toronto’s criticism revolves around the CN Tower. Grievances included the CN Tower’s steep pricing and long queues, tarnishing the experience for people expecting to see the panoramic views. Vancouver came in second place (10.2%). Vancouver’s most disappointing tourist attraction was Gastown. King Casino Bonus UK went on to say Montreal finished in third place (10%). It added Montreal’s most disappointing tourist attraction was the Montreal Biodome. After Montreal was Calgary (8.8%). This was followed by Ottawa (8.7%) and Quebec City (8.6%). For the second consecutive year, King Casino Bonus UK said Bangkok retains its position as the world’s most overrated city (18.4%). People said in online reviews Bangkok is synonymous with overcrowding and murky waters. Many of them complained about Khaosan Road, which they deemed too touristy. Despite Khaosan Road’s fame, it maintained its distinction as Bangkok’s most disappointing spot. While Toronto was Canada’s most overrated city, it finished in second place in the world (16.8%). This was followed by Tokyo (16.6%), Dubai (16.1%), and Delhi (15.7%). This study comes after former Toronto resident Kenzie Brenna said in 2023 she left the city because she hated living in it.READ MORE: Former Toronto resident rants about how the city sucks“Toronto pretends like it’s the Canadian version of New York,” said Brenna. “New York is superior in so many ways.”Data analysts were able to identify the world’s most overrated cities by conducting an analysis using popular review sites such as Tripadvisor. They reviewed tens of thousands of ratings for the 85 most popular destinations worldwide and their top 20 most rated attractions.