Alberta

Sturgeon senior accused of vigilante shooting of teen on rural property

St. Albert RCMP have charged an 84-year old man with shooting a 16-year old teen accused of trespassing.
St. Albert RCMP have charged an 84-year old man with shooting a 16-year old teen accused of trespassing.Files
Loading content, please wait...
Shooting
Alberta Rcmp
Violence
Vigilante
Trespassing

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news