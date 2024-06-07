Alberta

Suncor CEO tells NDP critic he ‘sleeps just fine’ at Ottawa committee grilling

Protesters outside Ottawa
Protesters outside Ottawa CBC
Loading content, please wait...
Suncor Energy
Charlie Angus Mp
Rich Kruger
Oil Exports
Emissions Cap
Cenovus Energy
Laurel Collins
Dispute With Ottawa

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news