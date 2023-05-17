Bitu-man Scarecrow near Fort McMurray

Suncor uses scarecrows and propane guns to scare off birds from its tailings ponds.

 Ecojustice

More dead birds have been found at a pair of Suncor tailings ponds near Fort McMurray.

According to the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER), on May 13, Suncor reported through EDGE — the Alberta government’s Environmental and Dangerous Goods Emergencies reporting system — a total of 27 dead waterfowl including seven Grebe, a sensitive bird species.

Mildred Lake

Mildred Lake is one of the world’s largest manmade water bodies.
Grebes on a pond

Horned grebes are related to the flamingo and while not endangered are considered ‘vulnerable’ in Alberta.
Summerview Wind Farm Pincher Creek

Summerview Wind Farm, Pincher Creek, Alberta.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

