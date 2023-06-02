Suncor Sarnia refinery

Suncor plans To eliminate 1,500 jobs.

 Suncor

The world’s largest oil sands producer got a little bit smaller in terms of its headcount after it slashed 1,500 jobs on top of a 20% reduction announced earlier this year.

Employees were notified late Thursday in an email from new CEO Rich Kruger. It’s part of a plan to trim about $400 million in costs by the end of the year.

Suncor CEO Rich Kruger

Suncor CEO Rich Kruger fired 1,500 employees Thursday in an e-mail.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

northrungrader
northrungrader

Ask your parents what happened when Pierre Elliott Trudeau tried to push the National Energy Program through. Now imagine if Suncor shuts in their portion of the oilsands, until we have regime change and they regain their internal control from environMental forces.

Trudeau wants to end the oilsands, he is very vocal about it. Who wants to invest in infrastructure in a country that doesn't want their resources to benefit their own citizens?

