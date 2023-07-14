Vancouver port

Port of Vancouver

 Courtesy Ben Nelms/CBC

Even as BC longshoremen got back to work on Thursday, it could take weeks or even months to recover from the economic damage caused from the 13-day strike.

According to London-based VesselsValue, the combined value of cargo floating offshore waiting to be unloaded at Prince Rupert and Vancouver is a combined $7.5 billion, excluding vessels that left anchorage to go to the US and were denied from offloading in Seattle and Tacoma.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

