Supporters rally behind Coutts Four

Pre-trial proceedings in the Coutts Four case have been adjourned to February 5 2024, but not without inspiring local and national support.The lawyer for Anthony Olienick resigned the day of the proceedings Monday, leading to a delay in what was to be a three-week trial.Olienick, Chris Carbert, Chris Lysak and Jerry Morin were arrested on February 13 and 14 2022 during the Coutts border blockade. The crossing was blocked by truckers and farmers in protest of COVID-19 mandates. The four face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and mischief over $5,000.Independent journalist Mocha Bezirgan was in the Lethbridge courtroom to post live updates to Twitter ("X").“The men are brought in with shackles on their feet into the largest courtroom in Lethbridge that’s almost full,” she wrote, adding that two rows reserved for media were almost empty.Bezirgan said Olienick was “watching the proceedings with careful eyes, and turns toward his mother with a smile, time to time.”Elsewhere, the new lawyer for electrician Chris Lysak was “not hiding his body language of approval/disapproval as the proceedings continue.”Meanwhile, Jerry Morin was wearing a Christmas sweater and some in the crowd were “dressed up with ornaments” to give the accused some cheer. Chris Carbert, who has a bail hearing scheduled for next week, sat with his arms crossed.Two people in attendance refused to rise when the judge returned to the courtroom, perhaps in protest. They were warned by a sheriff to rise next time.Outside the courtroom, one protester held a sign that read, “Stop this farce of a trial!”“It’s a disgrace to the country. It’s a disgrace to the criminal justice system. End this trial; it’s a farce of a trial. Just end it right now, just end it!” he said.“They’re preparing for a show trial to back up the idea that Trudeau is fighting terrorists and that’s why he brought in the Emergencies Act. And these are the sacrificial lambs.”Outside the courthouse, another protester warned Canada was on its way to “dictatorship."“We’re not going to win this victory in front of a judge, in front of crown prosecutors. We’re going to win it when the Canadian people…stand up and begin to resist en masse our corrupt government, by watching what’s going on here and becoming motivated to do something about it.”The hearing came 666 days after the first of them had been brought into custody. The endless delays and denial of bail left another male attendee bemoaning the waste of time.“I think they’ve wasted everybody’s time. It’s wasting their time and our time at our taxpayers’ expense. And that’s a polite way of saying it. Honestly, nothing will change until every citizen in Canada is bankrupt, has got nothing more and everything is taxed to pay for this nonsense that’s going on.”A woman outside the courthouse said every delay perpetuated more abuse.“It’s just abuse of the process of the courts once again. Shame on them. Shame on them. This should have been done in June of 2023. Another year of process, it’s just another abuse. And these men have been abused over and over again. My heart aches for them.”Others expressed their support from Ontario.Former Ontario MPP Randy Hillier posted to Twitter ("X") “The legal machine & monster have their eyes firmly set upon 4 stand-up fellas in Coutts. Let's all fight the machine and defend the #Coutts4.”Retired Toronto policeman and independent journalist Donald Best on (Twitter ("X") called on others to help the four with their legal fight.“The chaos surrounding the 'Coutts4' brand, and change in lawyers is like a boil that needed lancing,” said Best.“I'm pleased that these four decent Canadians are retaining the best counsel they can.“We need to support each of them; even $10 to each would do wonders.”