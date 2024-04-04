Surrey RCMP issue notice of a dangerous sex offender residing in the community

Surrey RCMP has issued a public interest notification under the Privacy Act of Canada regarding a dangerous sex offender residing in the community of Surrey.Michal Popek, 44, has received a One Chance Statutory Release ahead of his sentence’s completion in December 2025, after which he will be subject to a 10-year Long Term Supervision Order.In 2020, Popek was convicted of sexually assaulting four women from 2015 to 2016 and poses a risk to adolescent girls and adult women, including strangers.He is bound by the terms of his release, which include, in part, the following conditions:Not to consume, purchase or possess alcohol.Not to consume, purchase or possess drugs other than prescribed medication taken as prescribed and over the counter drugs taken as recommended by the manufacturer.Not to attend any business where the primary source of income is derived from the sale of alcohol.Not to attend any business where the primary source of income is derived from the sale of cannabis.Not to be in the company of sex trade workers/escorts.Observe a curfew from 6:00 pm to 7:00 am except for employment or educational purposes and only with the written permission of the parole supervisor.The Surrey RCMP will be working in partnership with the Correctional Service of Canada, Community Corrections and other stakeholders to monitor Popek via traditional police methods as well as electronic monitoring.Popek is described as;44 years oldHeight 5’5, Weight 150 lbsMedium complexion, brown eyes, with short brown hairAnyone who sees or knows of Michal Popek violating any of these conditions is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.