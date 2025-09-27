Survey says first-time home buyers returning to the market as conditions improve

Heathy housing markets across Canada depend on first-timers to be a solid part of the buyers’ pool, but they are more sensitive to prices, mortgage rates and housing supply than more experienced buyers.

A new report, from a survey commissioned by Royal LePage, says declining interest rates, higher inventory level and prices are becoming within the reach of first-time buyers.

According to the report, “13% of Canadian adults say they are actively working towards the purchase of their first residential property within the next two years. Of this group, a small proportion say they are working towards their first purchase within the next 12 months, while the majority (82%) say they are planning to make a purchase in 12 to 24 months”.

More than half (51%) said they are in the research stage, checking out neighbourhoods where they can afford to live, while 49% are looking at online listings, with 19% actively viewing homes listed for sale in person, and another 19% engaged with a real estate agent. (Respondents were able to select more than one answer.)

“Interest rates are trending lower and prices have stabilized or even softened in some markets, creating favourable conditions for long-awaited entry into home ownership, especially in costly cities like Toronto and Vancouver; yet, hesitation remains,” said Phil Soper, president and CEO, Royal LePage. “For some, ongoing economic uncertainty is prompting them to hold off until there are signs of stability”.