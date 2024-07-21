Alberta

Survey says policy, protectionism greatest barriers to food security

More than 80% of agriculture producers have faith in government to provide solutions to problems.
More than 80% of agriculture producers have faith in government to provide solutions to problems.Files
Loading content, please wait...
Angus Reid
International Trade
Protectionism
Agriculture And Agrifood Canada
Food Security Crisis

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news