Alberta

Survey shows Albertans hold negative view of federal government

The Alberta Next survey indicates Albertans feel they have suffered "mistreatment" at the hands of Ottawa.
Danielle Smith squaring up against Mark Carney and Justin Trudeau.
Danielle Smith squaring up against Mark Carney and Justin Trudeau.WS Canva
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Ableg
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta Next Panel
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney
Alberta Ottawa relations

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news