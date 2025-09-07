Survey shows Edmontonians divided on city’s direction ahead of mayoral election

A Leger survey shows that Edmonton residents are uncertain about the city’s future, as a majority believe Edmonton is on the wrong track and nearly half remain undecided about who they will support in the upcoming mayoral election.The poll, conducted between August 22 and 25, found that 58% of respondents believe Edmonton is headed in the wrong direction, compared with 33% who feel it is on the right track. Sentiment varies by age with nearly three-quarters (74%) of residents aged 55 and older believing the city is on the wrong track, while younger residents aged 18 to 34 are more evenly split, with 47% saying the city is on the right path. Lower-income residents were also more optimistic, with 43% of those earning less than $60,000 per year expressing a positive outlook.Voter enthusiasm appears relatively high. Nearly half of respondents (49%) said they will “definitely” cast a ballot, while another 18% are “very likely” to vote, for a combined 66% of likely voters. Men (76%) and older residents (82% of those 55 and over) reported higher levels of intent to participate. Definitive voting likelihood is strongest among residents aged 35 to 54 (57%) and 55+ (69%), as well as those earning more than $100,000 annually (63%)..Despite the high likelihood of voter turnout, support for individual candidates remains fragmented. Councillor Andrew Knack currently leads with 12% support, followed closely by Councillor Tim Cartmell at 10%. Other candidates include Michael Walters (7%), Farah Jaffer (5%), and Abdul Mohammad (4%). Nearly half of respondents (48%) remain undecided, including a similar proportion of likely voters, leaving the race wide open.When it comes to name recognition, Cartmell leads with 46% awareness, followed by Knack (41%), Tony Caterina (34%), Jaffer (31%), and Walters (24%). However, awareness does not always translate into approval. Among those familiar with the candidates, Mohammad (52%) received the highest approval rating, followed closely by Knack (50%) and Walters (49%). Cartmell (43%), Caterina (37%), and Jaffer (24%) received lower approval scores..Taxes and fiscal management dominate the list of concerns for voters. Lowering taxes (43%) was the most frequently cited issue, followed by reducing poverty (27%) and controlling municipal spending (26%). Residents also expressed views on city planning priorities. A majority support limiting property tax increases by cutting or reducing services (54%) and investing in downtown revitalization projects such as residential conversions (57%). Meanwhile, 44% favor requiring more infill and redevelopment to manage housing demand and population growth.The survey was conducted online with a representative sample of 401 Edmonton adults aged 18 and older, drawn from Leger’s LEO panel.