Survey shows majority of Albertans support referendum on increasing control over immigration

Alberta Next survey respondents believe the number of temporary and permanent immigrants entering Canada needs to be significantly reduced, and that the province should take more control of immigration to Alberta. “I would like to go back to a more normal level of immigration, which is about 1% or less of the total population,” Premier Danielle Smith told the Western Standard at the UCP AGM in November. “That's what we had historically.”According to the Alberta Next panel report, 79% of respondents support the province holding a referendum on the government exercising more control over immigration. Similarly, Alberta Next’s survey found that 71% of respondents believed the number of immigrants entering Canada in 2024 was too high and needed to be reduced significantly. .In the survey, the panel told respondents that the federal government granted permanent or temporary resident status to 1.2 million individuals in 2024. This figure is substantially higher than the number of immigrants approved by the federal government in 2014, which was also the last full year the Conservative Party of Canada led the country. .A policy resolution passed at the recent AGM urges the UCP caucus to pursue a level of control over Alberta’s immigration comparable to that of Quebec. On Friday, the Alberta Next panel recommended that the province take greater steps towards securing greater provincial control. “The government should put a referendum question to Albertans on the topic of the government exercising more control over immigration policy for the purpose of ensuring more sustainable population growth, attracting primarily economic migrants, and limiting eligibility for social services to citizens, permanent residents and individuals with an immigration permit granted or otherwise recognized by the Alberta government,” reads the Alberta Next panel report. .The provincial government has made it clear that it wants greater control over the province’s immigration numbers. “So I would say immigration and agriculture both have a special status in the Constitution,” Smith said to the Western Standard. “Section 95 says that the province shall be the one principally make laws, and that the federal government shall make laws from time to time.” “And so, I think we've got that flipped on its head. So, we're certainly going to test it out. We've seen that Quebec and Manitoba has had more success than we have, and we're prepared to fight for it.”.Smith gave clear directions in her 2025 mandate letter addressed to Minister of Jobs, Economy, Trade, and Immigration Joseph Schow. “Under the Premier’s direction, use all legal means to secure more provincial control over international immigration to Alberta for the purpose of achieving a more sustainable level of immigration with a focus on economic migrants able to contribute to the growth of our economy,” reads the letter. “Our provincial immigration levels and policies should always ensure that Canadian citizens have first access to job opportunities, and that young Canadians are not losing out on employment opportunities to temporary foreign workers.”.The panel’s survey also found that most respondents would favour the province adopting a policy requiring non-citizens and non-permanent residents to obtain an Alberta government-approved immigration permit before accessing provincial programs. .The survey results and recommendation to hold a referendum were revealed days after Smith told Rebel News that the province could hold a similar referendum on whether illegal immigrants in Alberta should be allowed to remain in the province.