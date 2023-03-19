Execution

The execution of Stanislaus Lacroix, March 21, 1902. It took place in Hull, Quebec.

 Image courtesy Napoleon Belanger / Library and Archives Canada

The majority of Canadians support reinstating the death penalty for murder, according to a new poll.

The online survey, conducted by Vancouver’s Research Co., found 54% of Canadians support relying on capital punishment for murder convictions, showing a three point increase since a similar poll conducted last year.

