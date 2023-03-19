The majority of Canadians support reinstating the death penalty for murder, according to a new poll.
The online survey, conducted by Vancouver’s Research Co., found 54% of Canadians support relying on capital punishment for murder convictions, showing a three point increase since a similar poll conducted last year.
Alberta shows the highest support for capital punishment, at 62%, followed by Saskatchewan and Manitoba, both at 60%.
Ontario and British Columbia show 58% support, and 55% in Atlantic Canada.
The lowest support for reinstating the death penalty is in Quebec, where the proportion drops to 43%.
“Almost three-in-five Canadians aged 55 and over (59%, +4) would welcome the return of the death penalty,” said Research Co. President Mario Canseco.
“The numbers are slightly lower among those aged 35-to-54 (54%, +3) and those aged 18-to-34 (50%, +3).”
Research Co. highlights more than seven out of 10 Canadians who voted Conservative in the last federal election support bringing back the death penalty for murder.
The proportions drop slightly below 50% for those who voted NDP and Liberal in 2021.
As per the survey, Canadians who oppose reinstating capital punishment are primarily worried about the possibility of wrongful conviction and, as a result, the death of an innocent.
The story of Dr. Charles Smith is often highlighted in arguments against the death penalty's reinstatement.
Smith — who worked as a pediatric forensic pathologist at Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children from 1982-2003 — is famous for his flawed child autopsies that resulted in numerous wrongful convictions, causing innocent people to spend years in prison.
The death penalty was abolished in Canada on December 10, 1998, and the last execution occurred in 1962, when Ronald Turpin and Arthur Lucas were hanged at Toronto’s Don Jail, the latter being nearly decapitated.
(2) comments
Absolutely
We need the death penalty for all the politicians and “health officials” who coerced and forced the deadly poisonous for profit mRNA kill shot injections on people
Biggest crime against humanity and fraud in history
They should all pay with their lives
Support for the death penalty is lowest in Quebec (43%). No problem; reinstate the death penalty in English Canada and our murder rate will drop precipitously due to no repeat offenders and other would-be murderers will move to Quebec where they can escape paying the ultimate penalty for their crimes. I foresee that it would not take long for Quebec to get on the right side of this issue.
