Donn Austin Gauthier, 43, was taken into custody.

On Tuesday, Donn Austin Gauthier, 43, was taken into custody. He is currently facing charges of first-degree murder, arson, indignity to a body and breach recognize concerning Mr. Bell’s death.

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has arrested a 43-year-old man who was wanted for a homicide committed in January in central Edmonton.

On January 1, EPS officers responded to a reported sudden death at a residence in the area of 107 Avenue and 106 Street. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased male.

