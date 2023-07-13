Suspect arrested for killing 70-year-old man in Edmonton Arthur C. Green Arthur C. Green Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. Author twitter Author email Jul 13, 2023 6 hrs ago 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email On Tuesday, Donn Austin Gauthier, 43, was taken into custody. He is currently facing charges of first-degree murder, arson, indignity to a body and breach recognize concerning Mr. Bell’s death. EPS Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has arrested a 43-year-old man who was wanted for a homicide committed in January in central Edmonton.On January 1, EPS officers responded to a reported sudden death at a residence in the area of 107 Avenue and 106 Street. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased male.The Edmonton Medical Examiner completed an autopsy on the deceased a couple of days later and identified the man as Ronald Bell, 70, and determined the manner of death was homicide.Bell’s truck was subsequently recovered by the Calgary Police Service bearing a stolen license plate out of Spruce Grove on January 5.The EPS issued another media release in February seeking the public’s assistance in locating Donn Austin Gauthier, who was wanted on multiple warrants.On Tuesday, Gauthier was taken into custody. He is currently facing charges of first-degree murder, arson, indignity to a body and breach recognize concerning Bell’s death. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Edmonton Metropolitan Region Edmonton Police Service Edmonton Calgary Police Service Ronald Bell Media Release Donn Austin Gauthier Arthur C. Green Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. Author twitter Author email Follow Arthur C. Green Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (1) comment CrotchetyOldBastard Jul 13, 2023 7:38pm Come on WS, the word is “recognizance.” You got it wrong not once, but twice, in this article. Do better! You’re professional journalists. Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular TOP TIER: Alberta doles out carbon tax cash to reduce emissions Smith slams feds at Canada’s premiers annual summer meeting Advocate says Sound of Freedom movie mirrors disturbing trends in Canadian child trafficking COOPER: Poilievre was right — everything feels broken HANNAFORD: Warbird still flying after nearly 80 years
(1) comment
Come on WS, the word is “recognizance.” You got it wrong not once, but twice, in this article. Do better! You’re professional journalists.
