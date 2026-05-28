Independence leader endorses Calgary-Shaw UCP nomination candidate

EDMONTON — Alberta Prosperity Project and Stay Free Alberta CEO Mitch Sylvestre endorsed Calgary-Shaw UCP nomination candidate Stewart Jeanes on Wednesday, as his group continues to increase their presence within the party. "Step one: participate in a democracy, help it out," said Sylvestre in a video with fellow independence supporter Brian McClelland posted on X. "You saw what happened last week with the question. We absolutely need all of your help to get the attention of the UCP and make them understand that they have to cater to some of the things that we want, at least, and this is the start to that whole process." .Jeanes is looking to claim the nomination in Calgary-Shaw vacated by former Minister of Environment and Protected Areas Rebbeca Schulz following her resignation at the end of the spring assembly session. McClelland said there are 1,800 "supporters," and they need them to buy UCP memberships by Friday, which is the purchase deadline for eligibility to vote in the nomination contest. "This is the real deal," said McClelland. "Get it done." Jeanes, a self-employed manufacturers’ agent with experience working in the Calgary-Elbow UCP Constituency Association, has a goal to "ensure Calgary-Shaw has a strong, reliable voice in shaping Alberta’s future.""Calgary-Shaw should benefit from Alberta’s strengths," reads Jeanes' campaign website. "Our province is built on work, enterprise, and the willingness to take risks." "When our industries are supported and our economy is allowed to grow, communities like ours become more stable, more resilient, and better able to support families and local services."Calgary City Councillor Dan McLean, who represents areas within the Calgary-Shaw riding, announced that he will be making the jump from municipal to provincial politics when he entered the nomination race on May 1. .Sylvestre has called for Alberta independence supporters to purchase UCP memberships for months, but amplified his calls after submitting Stay Free Alberta's Alberta independence referendum petition on May 4. His calls spiked again after Premier Danielle Smith introduced her referendum to hold a referendum question on May 21, with him and other independence advocates expressing extreme frustration over her not giving them a "yes" or "no" question on independence. Stay Free Alberta has made multiple X posts calling for a UCP Special General Meeting and the potential removal of Smith as party leader.