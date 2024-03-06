Synthetic opioids found in Vancouver, Calgary drug supplies

A different form of synthetic opioids called nitazenes has been found in illegal drugs in Vancouver and Calgary. Vancouver Police Department media relations officer Const. Tania Visintin said it was looking out for it, but it had not made a significant appearance in the city. “We’re attuned to the threat, but it thankfully hasn’t emerged with a lot of regularity, only very isolated cases,” said Visintin in a Tuesday statement. The Calgary Police Service (CPS) acknowledged it had found nitazenes in the drug supply. “The Calgary Police Service has been aware of nitazenes appearing in the street drug supply since approximately 2019, but we have not seen nitazenes in large quantities,” said CPS. Nitazenes — up to 20 times more potent than fentanyl — have infiltrated street drugs from heroin to benzodiazepines around the world, catching unsuspecting users in a web of addictions and overdose deathsThey have evaded law enforcement and fuelled a silent epidemic, presenting new dangers people are beginning to understand. They belong to a class of synthetic opioids called isotonitazenes. Due to their powerful painkilling properties, they have gained attention. Health Canada and a special advisory committee released new data on opioid addiction and other stimulant-related harms in December. READ MORE: Health Can prioritizing youth in opioid-addiction prevention campaignThe committee studied data collected in the first six months of 2023 and historical data since collection began in 2016. Canadian Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam revealed Canada had 3,970 opioid-related deaths and 39,435 hospitalizations for opioid-related poisonings for the first six months of 2023— the highest reported since surveillance began.