David Parker, Jason Kenney's former central Alberta organizer, now founder and president of Take Back Alberta (TBA), says United Conservative Party (UCP) Provincial Board President, Cynthia Moore, has become "a tyrant."
"As reported in the media — from a leak she or one of her minions provided — she is attempting to run the democratically elected board of the party by degree," Parker said.
"This makes her leadership illegitimate and anti-democratic. She must be removed."
Parker said the UCP is a grassroots organization. Any attempts to silence the voices of the democratically elected representatives is a threat to democracy.
"She has even gone so far as to say, 'I am the party.' Cynthia believes as president she has almost limitless powers to silence the democratically elected board," Parker said.
"This power-hungry tyrant has become a liability to our party. She is attempting to make the UCP an elitist club that she controls. This must be stopped."
Parker appeared to take a political swing at Moore by updating his profile picture to Napoleon Bonaparte.
Napoleon was a Corsican-born French military commander and political leader who rose to prominence during the French Revolution and led successful campaigns during the Revolutionary Wars.
Parker said he is calling on all members of the UCP to voice their concern about a president who wants to make it impossible for low and middle-income Albertans to attend its Annual General Meeting.
"Moore was the president who decided to cancel the Special General Meeting in Red Deer and said our own members of our party are a safety concern," Parker told the Western Standard via phone Thursday.
"She is part of the Kenney problem and will be removed as president. Regardless if she runs or not, she will lose at the upcoming annual general meeting because she is a representative of the corruption that is trying to ruin the heart of this party, and she will be dealt with."
Parker said the UCP is a grassroots party, and it must remain that way.
Premier Danielle Smith noted the party AGM is on the way.
“Every single member of our executive is valued, they were put there by members of our party and I support every single one of them. We’re having a robust discussion because we’re heading into an AGM and I think people want to have those positions so I’m hoping it’s very positive," said Smith.
"We have a one-member one-vote system and we’ll potentially see some new faces. Every member of the board sometimes has different opinions on how we should move forward on things but I’m confident we’re going to be able to sort things out.”
The Western Standard reached out to the UCP and Moore for comment, but so far hasn't heard back.
