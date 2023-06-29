Cynthia Moore

Cynthia Moore.

 WS

David Parker, Jason Kenney's former central Alberta organizer, now founder and president of Take Back Alberta (TBA), says United Conservative Party (UCP) Provincial Board President, Cynthia Moore, has become "a tyrant."

"As reported in the media — from a leak she or one of her minions provided — she is attempting to run the democratically elected board of the party by degree," Parker said.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.