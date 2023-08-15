Touché.
That sums up Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault’s response to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s war of words over electricity regulations after she told him to “pound sand” on the weekend.
On Monday, Smith laid the groundwork for a constitutional challenge over the Liberal government’s proposed net-zero power rules she insists will result in unaffordable and unacceptable increases in the cost of Albertans’ electricity bills while decreasing the reliability of the system.
Indeed, StatCan numbers released on Tuesday showed Alberta’s electricity rates were almost 128% higher than a year ago.
While she was at it, Smith strongly suggested Ottawa and Alberta are on a constitutional collision course that could ultimately result in the invocation of the so-called Sovereignty Act.
On Tuesday, Guilbeault shot back, telling The Western Standard in a lengthy emailed statement that the federal government has the final legal authority to impose clean air standards on Alberta.
“Tackling greenhouse gases is an established jurisdictional role of the federal government. The regulatory mechanism of setting pollution performance standards on power plants are the same as those used for the 2018 coal regulations,” he wrote.
“We’ve been clear and transparent about our goal to get to net-zero grid by 2035 for quite some time. We did so only after a very robust early consultation period. Since the draft regulations have been published for formal consultation, Alberta can see that they are designed to ensuring a flexible, affordable and reliable electricity grid.”
The rest of the screed repeats his many talking points that are sure to raise the ire of UCP cabinet ministers and the premier, even offering a backhanded compliment to the prior NDP government.
“Albertans have long led the way on clean electricity, from moving off coal power to scaling up renewable electricity. And as they have, Albertans have seen the results of that vision, from good jobs in construction to major energy projects that grow the economy,” he said.
Guilbeault said Alberta be allowed to continue to use natural gas for periods of peak demand, for emergencies and plants that have been built since 2015.
“But most importantly, natural gas would be able to continue operating past 2035 as long as it has the proper carbon capture technologies applied. Supporting the deployment of more carbon capture technologies is something both our governments agree on and where Alberta is already a leader,” he said.
At her press conference, Smith complained that despite promises to support carbon capture the federal government has failed to approve a single project despite a notoriously long regulatory process.
Guilbeault further cited a report from the Alberta-based Pembina Institute — debunked by the Ottawa-based Public Policy Forum — that Albertans would save more than $600 per household in electricity costs.
Rather, the PPF report released in July found that decarbonizing the grid and expanding it will cost on the order of $1.75 trillion. On Monday, Smith said about $400 to $500 billion of that cost would be borne in Alberta alone.
Guilbeault reiterated that the federal government has committed about $40 billion to help Alberta and other provinces reach net-zero on their power grids.
“This is a huge economic opportunity we do not want to miss,” he said. “That’s why industry and labour groups support it. Taking action to achieve net-zero is expected to create 420,000 jobs across Alberta by 2050, according to analysis by Clean Energy Canada.”
Typical socialist stupidity. I find very little common sense in this leftist drivel.
Time is long past for throwing tea in the harbour. It's time to stand up and throw off our shackles of Canadian confederacy and declare our selves a constitutional republic. this toxic, abusive, lopsided relationship must end now. Keep your powder dry and your aim strait if you wish to re-take your property rights and free speech
This 100%
Once people understand, this has nothing to do with so called “ man made climate change” we can finally move away from debating the zealots like Castro and Gilbert. If this liberal regime was serious about it, Castro would not be flying all over the planet spewing a carbon footprint the size of many countries, he would not be using massive jumbo jets to travel across the country to go surfing. This is about an agenda to control us, to hold power over us.
FreeAlberta - couldn't agree more!!
Notice the Difference . . . REAL Scientists with actual NAMES . . . vs the IPCC "Scientists Believe" . . . lol
Two Princeton, MIT Scientists Say EPA Climate Regulations Based on a ‘Hoax’
By: The Epcoh Times, August 14, 2023:
Two prominent climate scientists have taken on the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) new rules to cut CO2 emissions in electricity generation, arguing in testimony that the regulations “will be disastrous for the country, for no scientifically justifiable reason.”
Citing extensive data to support their case, William Happer, professor emeritus in physics at Princeton University, and Richard Lindzen, professor emeritus of atmospheric science at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), argued that the claims used by the EPA to justify the new regulations are not based on scientific facts but rather political opinions and speculative models that have consistently proven to be wrong.
“The unscientific method of analysis, relying on consensus, peer review, government opinion, models that do not work, cherry-picking data and omitting voluminous contradictory data, is commonly employed in these studies and by the EPA in the Proposed Rule,” Mr. Happer and Mr. Lindzen stated. “None of the studies provides scientific knowledge, and thus none provides any scientific support for the Proposed Rule.”
“All of the models that predict catastrophic global warming fail the key test of the scientific method: they grossly overpredict the warming versus actual data,” they stated. “The scientific method proves there is no risk that fossil fuels and carbon dioxide will cause catastrophic warming and extreme weather.”
https://gellerreport.com/2023/08/two-princeton-mit-scientists-say-epa-climate-regulations-based-on-a-hoax.html/?lctg=49467994
