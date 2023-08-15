Steven Guilbeault
Image courtesy of CBC News

Touché. 

That sums up Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault’s response to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s war of words over electricity regulations after she told him to “pound sand” on the weekend.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

(6) comments

mcumming
mcumming

Typical socialist stupidity. I find very little common sense in this leftist drivel.

Report Add Reply
guest1342
guest1342

Time is long past for throwing tea in the harbour. It's time to stand up and throw off our shackles of Canadian confederacy and declare our selves a constitutional republic. this toxic, abusive, lopsided relationship must end now. Keep your powder dry and your aim strait if you wish to re-take your property rights and free speech

Report Add Reply
Amy08
Amy08

This 100%

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Once people understand, this has nothing to do with so called “ man made climate change” we can finally move away from debating the zealots like Castro and Gilbert. If this liberal regime was serious about it, Castro would not be flying all over the planet spewing a carbon footprint the size of many countries, he would not be using massive jumbo jets to travel across the country to go surfing. This is about an agenda to control us, to hold power over us.

Report Add Reply
BG Manning
BG Manning

FreeAlberta - couldn't agree more!!

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

Notice the Difference . . . REAL Scientists with actual NAMES . . . vs the IPCC "Scientists Believe" . . . lol

Two Princeton, MIT Scientists Say EPA Climate Regulations Based on a ‘Hoax’

By: The Epcoh Times, August 14, 2023:

Two prominent climate scientists have taken on the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) new rules to cut CO2 emissions in electricity generation, arguing in testimony that the regulations “will be disastrous for the country, for no scientifically justifiable reason.”

Citing extensive data to support their case, William Happer, professor emeritus in physics at Princeton University, and Richard Lindzen, professor emeritus of atmospheric science at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), argued that the claims used by the EPA to justify the new regulations are not based on scientific facts but rather political opinions and speculative models that have consistently proven to be wrong.

“The unscientific method of analysis, relying on consensus, peer review, government opinion, models that do not work, cherry-picking data and omitting voluminous contradictory data, is commonly employed in these studies and by the EPA in the Proposed Rule,” Mr. Happer and Mr. Lindzen stated. “None of the studies provides scientific knowledge, and thus none provides any scientific support for the Proposed Rule.”

“All of the models that predict catastrophic global warming fail the key test of the scientific method: they grossly overpredict the warming versus actual data,” they stated. “The scientific method proves there is no risk that fossil fuels and carbon dioxide will cause catastrophic warming and extreme weather.”

https://gellerreport.com/2023/08/two-princeton-mit-scientists-say-epa-climate-regulations-based-on-a-hoax.html/?lctg=49467994

Report Add Reply

