Taxpayer watchdog applauds pay freeze for Alberta MLAs

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) has been calling out many politicians across Canada over the last year for agreeing to pay raises. However, the CTF praised the Alberta Legislature’s decision to freeze pay for provincial politicians, including the premier. “Over the past few years, we’ve seen local businesses struggle and many folks missing raises, so it shows good leadership for politicians at the legislature to refuse a pay hike,” said CTF Alberta Director Kris Sims in a Thursday press release. “Albertans should not be on the hook for politician pay hikes and this continued pay freeze at the legislature is in stark contrast to the city hall pay hikes we are seeing in Calgary and Edmonton.”Alberta MLAs are paid $120,936 per year. Cabinet ministers, the speaker, and the opposition leader are paid $181,404. The Alberta premier receives $186,180 per year. Pay for politicians at the Alberta Legislature has been frozen since 2019 after they took a $7,000 per year pay cut. In contrast, the Calgary mayor is paid $213,000 per year, and the Edmonton mayor is paid $216,585. These salaries follow pay hikes at Calgary and Edmonton city halls for mayors and councillors. Sims concluded by saying Alberta Premier Danielle Smith “is making the right move to refuse a pay hike and it would be great to see the mayors of Calgary and Edmonton follow this lead.”“We never hesitate to criticize politicians, but it’s important to praise them when they do the right thing and refusing a pay hike is the right thing,” said Sims. Former Alberta United Conservative Party MLA Drew Barnes forfeited 20% of his salary in 2021. READ MORE: UCP MLA Barnes will continue to forfeit 20 per cent of his salaryBarnes said he intends to review extending his donations if the Alberta government’s restrictive COVID-19 response persisted into 2021.“Times are tough, and the gap between public employees such as myself and people in the private and non-profit sectors has grown,” said Barnes.