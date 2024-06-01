Taxpayer watchdog says Alberta government should cut taxes now

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) has called on the Alberta government to keep its election promise to cut taxes for all Albertans. When the Alberta government was elected one year ago, CTF Alberta Director Kris Sims said drivers “were paying nothing in the provincial fuel tax and today we are paying 13 cents per litre.”“The UCP (United Conservative Party) campaigned on cutting taxes for all Albertans, but we still haven’t seen any income tax relief,” said Sims in a press release. “The Alberta government needs to keep its promises and cut taxes.”After suspending the provincial fuel tax for one year, the Alberta government increased it back up to 13 cents per litre of gasoline and diesel in April. Manitoba, Ontario, and Newfoundland and Labrador have cut their fuel taxes.During the election, the Alberta UCP promised to reduce the lowest income tax bracket to 8% for the first $60,000 of earnings. The Alberta government said the move would save about $760 per person or about $1,500 per family.Budget 2024 stated it would wait until 2026 before reducing the income tax to 9%. Sims concluded by saying people “are taking a hit on their paycheques when they move here from BC and drivers are paying more here in fuel taxes than they are in Manitoba.”“Taxpayers are struggling and the Alberta government needs to keep its promise to cut taxes now,” she said. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said in 2023 the UCP would lower income taxes if it formed government again. READ MORE: UPDATED: Smith pledges to cut income taxes if re-elected, CTF praises move“Taxes are the biggest cost for most Alberta families,” said Smith.“That’s why the United Conservative Party is committed to making life affordable by cutting taxes for all Albertans.”