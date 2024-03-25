Taxpayer watchdog urges Albertans to contact Smith over fuel tax hike

While the Canadian government’s carbon tax is going up, there is a chance the Alberta government might not raise the fuel tax. At least that is the hope of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF), that is calling on Albertans to contact Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and demand she freeze the fuel tax. “You know Albertans are still fighting to afford the basics like home heating and groceries and they can’t handle a tax hike right now,” said CTF Alberta Director Kris Sims in a Monday email to supporters. “The premier is getting bad advice from the bureaucrats in Edmonton who are pushing her to hike taxes on Albertans.”The Canadian government is raising the carbon tax on April 1, taking it to 17 cents per litre of gasoline and 21 cents per litre of diesel. The Alberta government is planning to hike its fuel tax up to 13 cents per litre of gasoline and diesel on April 1. Right now, the fuel tax is nine cents per litre. Sims said the cost of the fuel tax at the pump adds up fast. At 13 cents per litre, it costs $10 every time people fill up a minivan or $15 every time they fuel up a pickup truck. Since Newfoundland and Labrador has extended its gas tax cut, Sims asked why is Alberta not copying it. If people want to help Smith stay connected to ordinary Albertans, she said they should speak up. By emailing her, Sims said they can make sure she hears from them. Once people hit send, their emails will go right to her inbox. Smith’s email address is premier@gov.ab.ca. “Thanks for stepping up and fighting for taxpayers — it’s making a difference!” said Sims. Smith denied on Friday her government’s looming fuel tax hike is identical to the carbon tax in practice or principle.READ MORE: APPLES TO ORANGES: Smith says Alberta fuel charge is much different than federal carbon tax“One thing I would say is that we have a fuel tax that adjusts with the price of the pump,” she said. “And I wish the federal government would do the same thing.”