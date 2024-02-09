Alberta

Taxpayer watchdog urges people email Gondek over single-use bylaw

Jyoti Gondek
Jyoti GondekCourtesy Radio-Canada
Loading content, please wait...
Canadian Taxpayers Federation
Calgary City Council
Jyoti Gondek
Danielle Smith
Kris Sims
Bylaw
Fees
Single-Use Items
Napkins
Bag Tax

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news