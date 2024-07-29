TBA's Parker found in contempt. no arrest warrant issued

Take Back Alberta (TBA) founder David Parker said Elections Alberta bureaucrats “have just been humiliated by a provincial court after baselessly trying to imprison me.”On Saturday, Parker said he learned Elections Alberta was seeking an arrest warrant because he has refused to hand over TBA’s donor information. “A provincial judge smacked down EA’s undemocratic request,” tweeted Parker on Monday. “The judge found me in contempt for not handing over my donor list and other documents.”.In response, he said he has 21 days to provide what he has. Despite Elections Alberta continuing to bring a case against him, Parker said the rule of law has been upheld for now. He added some of his faith in society has been restored. “Pray for wisdom in these next steps,” he said. The Western Standard learned in November Elections Alberta had opened an investigation into the activities and financial filings of TBA. READ MORE: Elections Alberta initiates investigation into Take Back AlbertaElections Alberta received multiple complaints about its activities and finances.Some of these allegations include an affiliation between TBA and the Alberta United Conservative Party, engaging in activities supporting the work of politicians, and accepting contributions in a manner not complying with the Election Finances and Contributions Disclosure Act. A court hearing about allegations Parker engaging in contempt of court was held on Monday, with Elections Alberta saying he had not complied with its investigation into it. READ MORE: TBA’s Parker dealing with contempt of court allegations from Elections Alberta’s caseCourt records revealed the details of Parker allegedly blocking Elections Alberta’s investigation into TBA after learning about it in November. To carry out an investigation to the fullest, Elections Alberta wants to obtain 19 sets of documents such as donor lists, bank statements, and expense reports for its advertising and events. Elections Alberta could not be reached for comment in time for publication.