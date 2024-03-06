TBA’s Parker says he will no longer use personal insults in public remarks

Take Back Alberta founder David Parker said he will avoid resorting to personal attacks in his public comments going forward amid backlash for going after Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre. If Parker stumbles in this regard, he said he is “absolutely positive my haters will call me out for it.”“I have consulted with, priests, pastors, mentors, friends and many members of Take Back Alberta and they are unanimous in their criticism,” tweeted Parker on Tuesday. “I weaponized my words instead of speaking the truth in love.”.Because Poilievre works with his ex-girlfriend Jenni Byrne, Parker had said he felt sorry for his wife Ana. “She has to watch her husband spend hundreds of hours a month with his old FWB (friend with benefits),” he said. “I'm sorry your husband doesn't give you the respect you deserve Anaida — no man should be spending that much time with a woman he used to sleep with if he is married.”.Due to the personal attacks and threats levied against Parker, he said he thought his actions were justifiable. However, he acknowledged his excuses are lies. Jesus commanded people to love their enemies. Parker admitted he failed at this command. Rather than respond with love, he said he has “returned insult with insult and injury with injury.” In doing so, he brought disgrace to Jesus’ name, adding the only path forward is repentance. That means turning around and going the other way. Jesus said people are blessed when others insult, persecute and make false comments about them. With the insults and persecution he has received, Parker said he should have treated them as blessings. He concluded by saying he is not asking for anyone’s forgiveness. Other people will have to decide whether or not they forgive him. “My actions going forward will speak to whether this statement is sincere or not,” he said. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said on February 27 she wants to disassociate herself from Parker’s comments about Pierre because they are negative. READ MORE: UPDATED: Smith says she disapproves of TBA’s David Parker’s comments on Poilievre“That is not who I am,” said Smith. “Anyone who has watched how I conduct myself in public is that even when I vehemently disagree with somebody, I disagree with them respectfully and I never resort to personal attacks and bullying.”