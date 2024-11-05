TBA’s Parker says he will not try to convince Alberta UCP members to remove Smith

Take Back Alberta founder David Parker has opted to no longer try to remove Premier Danielle Smith. Because of Smith’s leadership review result, Parker said it is obvious people and Alberta United Conservative Party members love and approve of how Smith is governing. “I do not agree, but if Danielle is who the members want, then I will not spend my time trying to convince them otherwise,” said Parker in a Monday email to TBA’s supporters. Parker had given Smith a D on a report card about her COVID-19 policies. “Smith’s handling of COVID-related policies has been a disappointment to me and the rest of us who supported her based on promises of freedom, accountability, and healthcare choice,” he said. “As we head into the UCP AGM, many will need to consider whether she has truly delivered on the commitments that brought us together in the first place.” The worst grade he gave her on the report card was an F for accountability for government overreach during COVID-19. Despite two reports on government overreach being presented, he said no significant action has been taken. Parker said the Alberta UCP is growing and stronger than ever. This is because there were more people at the UCP AGM than active volunteers in the last Alberta election. While he opposed Smith, he said he “was very grateful and humbled by the number of people who approached me and thanked me for the work I have done.” He added these people did this despite disagreeing with his stance on her leadership. He pointed out UCP members sent a clear message to the Alberta government with the passage of the Alberta Bill of Rights proposal. If it does not act on their will, he predicted they will make their voices heard next year. Smith received a whopping 91.5% approval rating in her leadership review at the UCP AGM on Saturday, but 8.5% of members disapproved of her. .HER PARTY NOW: Smith crushes leadership vote with 91.5% .A total of 4,633 UCP members cast ballots in the leadership review. However, 6,085 people registered to attend the UCP AGM, making it the largest political convention in Canadian history.“I love you,” said Smith.