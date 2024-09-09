TBA’s Parker says NDP supporters in Alberta disgusting

Take Back Alberta founder David Parker called NDP supporters in Alberta “some of the most foul and deranged humans to ever walk the Earth.”As proof, Parker called for people to go to one of the NDP’s events. “They are hate filled and bitter at life,” tweeted Parker. “There is no joy in their hearts.”.He accused them of being God haters. Parker followed up by saying liberal white women are terrible people. “I believe that liberal white women are actually the worst form of humanity,” he said..Parker said in March he will avoid resorting to personal attacks in his public comments going forward amid backlash for going after Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre. READ MORE: TBA’s Parker says he will no longer use personal insults in public remarksIf he stumbles in this regard, he said he is “absolutely positive my haters will call me out for it.”“I have consulted with priests, pastors, mentors, friends and many members of Take Back Alberta and they are unanimous in their criticism,” he said..The NDP could not be reached for comment in time for publication. .This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.