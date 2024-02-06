Tentative $9.5 million settlement reached in Calgary Stampede abuse lawsuit

The Calgary Stampede has agreed to pay $9.5 million in damages to complainants in a class action lawsuit alleging it allowed performance school staffers to sexually abuse young boys. The Canadian Press reported Tuesday the agreement is related to the case of former Young Canadians School of Performing Arts (YCSPA) staffer Philip Heerema. Heerema received a 10-year prison sentence in 2018 after pleading guilty to charges including sexual assault, sexual exploitation, child pornography and luring. He admitted he used his position with the YCSPA, which performs each year in the Calgary Stampede Grandstand Show, to lure and groom six boys into sexual relationships in 1992 and between 2005 and 2014. The YCSPA is operated by the Calgary Stampede Foundation (CSF). Last fall, the Calgary Stampede admitted to negligence and breach of duty and agreed to pay all damages, but the final number was not resolved. CSF lawyer Cory Ryan said the amount of the settlement is tentative. “The representative plaintiff and Stampede defendants have reached a tentative resolution on damages and costs, subject to court approval and the establishment of an approved claims and distribution process,” said Ryan. “The resolution includes a commitment by the Stampede defendants’ insurers to pay an all-inclusive amount of $9.5 million to settle the claims of class members.”With this deal, Ryan said it includes additional measures and programs. He added the resolution was agreed to after extensive settlement discussions, with the help of two Court of King’s Bench of Alberta justices. “If formally implemented, it is the parties’ hope that the resolution will provide impacted class members with a measure of closure and aid in the healing process,” he said.Thirty-six applicants joined the lawsuit. One of the applicants, who cannot be identified because he was a sexual assault victim, said the settlement was the start of good news. He said the amount is based on the original number of applicants and tries to account for people who might not have joined the lawsuit. Heerema was granted day parole and admitted during his hearing there were other victims who did not come forward. Based on his admission, the applicant predicted the class “growing significantly in the coming months.” While the case is wrapping up, he said it has been a long road for everyone involved. “The Stampede has had every opportunity to make this easier for victims, but they chose to drag this on for as long as they did,” he said. “This is positive momentum, but I’m not celebrating yet.”Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said in July the government would continue supporting the Calgary Stampede, despite a sexual assault scandal involving the YCSPA. READ MORE: Smith says province will not be cutting funds to Calgary Stampede after sex scandal“We’ve just had a very glorious and successful and exciting 10 days,” said Smith. “The issue about children and making sure that children are safe is an issue Young Canadians has to answer.”