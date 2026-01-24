The delicate balancing act of handling Alberta's grizzly population

Minister of Parks and Forestry, Todd Loewen, says that the province faces a balancing act when considering ways to address Albertans' concerns about the expanding grizzly bear population. "There's definitely grizzlies where we haven't seen them in recent times, and so that's getting into more and more populated areas," said Loewen in an interview with the Western Standard. In 2024, Loewen estimated that Alberta's grizzly population was between 1,000 and 1,500, up from the estimated 700-800 when the province classified the species as "threatened" and instituted the Grizzly Bear Recovery Plan in 2010 to try to revive the species' dwindling population. Despite successfully increasing the species' population, Loewen said the province is now dealing with an unplanned problem stemming from the recovery plan."I don't know that we really considered what success would look like, and that success would stress the vessels, that success would cause to people, and their lives and livelihoods," Loewen said. "So, that's what we're kind of dealing with, the population, dealing with how far the range has expanded and how to deal with those negative interactions that have been taking place, and with more to come.".Albertans, especially farmers and rural landowners, have expressed concern about the number of grizzlies venturing closer to human populations rather than staying in remote parts of the Rocky Mountains and Northern Alberta.Data from Alberta's Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Services reported that grizzlies killed 127 livestock in 2025 and 160 in 2024.Human interactions have drawn additional attention. In October 2025, a hunter within an hour of Calgary was rushed to the hospital after he was attacked by a grizzly."It's all about the population levels and where the population is, and that's probably what we've seen the greatest differences," Loewen said. "There's definitely grizzlies where we haven't seen them in recent times, and that's getting into more and more populated areas.".Striving to reduce these negative interactions, Loewen instituted the Wildlife Management Responder Network in 2024, giving wildlife management responders and eligible Albertans the authority to euthanize a problem grizzly when officers determine it is appropriate.Additional measures included increased awareness campaigns, helping landowners reduce attractants for grizzlies, and expanding habitats in unpopulated areas."You know, we're looking at everything," said Loewen. "And I've said before that all options are on the table."Some public calls have asked for the reopening of grizzly bear hunting, which the province banned in 2006, but Loewen told the Western Standard that there are no current plans to do that. .Many wildlife activists have expressed concern that measures to reduce interactions in Alberta risk undoing the partial rebuilding of the province's grizzly bear population.However, Loewen wants to reassure activists that neither he nor the majority of hunters, outdoor enthusiasts, and landowners have any intent to do so, and that they will work with scientists and experts throughout the process before implementing any decisions."They just, they just want to make sure that there are ways to deal with the problem bears, and ways to deal with the population that is expanding and into areas where causing more and more trouble," Loewen said.