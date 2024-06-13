THE GREAT ESCAPE: Oilers blow chance to get back in series with Game 3 loss

The Oilers came into the third period down 4-1. The last time any team came back from the three goal deficit in the third period in the Stanley Cup finals was the Montreal Canadiens in 1944. That’s when the Habs would go on to win their fifth Cup.

Only four teams have ever come back from down 3-0 in an NHL playoff series, the most recent being the 2013-14 Los Angeles Kings. It has happened only once in the Stanley Cup Final, when the Toronto Maple Leafs burned the Detroit Wings in 1942.

That said, the Oilers will have one last chance at staving off elimination on Saturday at Roger’s Place in what is sure to be a barn burner.

Analysts said the keys to the game were giving up the first goal. The Oilers pressed, whigh they did at 18:58 of the first. But Warren Fogele quickly tied it up at 1:49 of the second. At that point, the home team seemed fairly in control, going on to press 35 shots on Sergei Bobrovsky.

They played their game. And the fans were clearly on board.