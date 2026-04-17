The harsh reality of rural Alberta's shrinking representation in government

EDMONTON — When Alberta's independent Electoral Boundaries Review Commission presented its final electoral map recommendations, many anticipated that the new boundaries would favour the UCP, but the current weighting of population in each district produced an unexpected outcome. In the commission's final report and accompanying electoral map recommendations, there appeared to be a clear delineation between a majority supporting the Alberta NDP and a minority supporting a pro-UCP proposal. The commission was tasked with addressing Alberta's booming population, which grew 20% since the previous redesign in 2017, and the Government of Alberta allotted them just two new electoral districts to accomplish this. Two new electoral districts were a 2% increase from the 87 districts currently in Alberta. They were told to address a 20% population increase by increasing the allotment of districts by 2%. Compounding the challenge was the fact that Alberta's population growth occurred primarily in urban areas, especially Calgary and Edmonton, which, on the surface, would mean those two cities should be allocated more seats to match their growth. The issue is not that simple, though, as Canada does not operate on the principle of total voter parity, which would mean a near-equal population in each of the 89 electoral districts. Instead, electoral districts are divided under the guidance of "effective representation," which works to ensure constituents have meaningful representation that accounts for geography, community history, interests, and minority representation..Electoral commissions have been given three tools to do this. First, they could increase the number of seats in the Legislature. The second option is to relocate districts from rural Alberta to Calgary and Edmonton. Third, they can create “hybrid” districts composed of rural and urban areas.Electoral commissions have accepted that urban and rural areas within Alberta may have differing priorities and will not face the same challenges in achieving effective representation.The principal challenge for commissions, therefore, is to balance giving large urban municipalities the number of districts needed to properly represent them without overly consolidating power in urban centres and diluting the representation of rural Albertans.Option one is not currently available in Alberta because the governing legislation directs the Legislature to set the allotted number of electoral districts before striking the commission. Further, the hybrid district option has been used sparingly in Alberta in recent years. This leaves increasing Calgary and Edmonton's representation by decreasing the number of rural districts as the commission's primary tool, as done in both the 2017 and 2026 majority reports..In 2017, the commission's majority report recommended consolidating urban districts in Northern and Eastern Alberta, resulting in three fewer districts to offset the addition of a rural-urban district in Airdrie-Cochrane, a new district in North East Calgary, and an additional district in Southern Edmonton. Similarly, the 2026 majority report subtracted a district from rural Central Alberta, while adding a net of two districts in Calgary, one in Edmonton, and creating an additional district in Airdrie. The 2026 commission did use four new hybrid districts in Calgary and two additional hybrids in Edmonton to reduce the number of rural districts subtracted from Alberta's total structure. However, the majority report makes it clear that the current electoral structure will likely result in rural Alberta's effective representation decreasing under most circumstances. .The NDP controlled the Legislature in 2017 and effectively controlled the commission by nominating three individuals to serve on it, while the Wildrose Party nominated two. Though the NDP found more success in rural Alberta than in 2015, conservative parties tend to do better there, and the unification of the Wildrose and Progressive Conservative parties in Alberta likely meant the NDP would find less success in those areas in the next election. Under those circumstances, it was understandable why a pro-NDP commission would propose an electoral map removing three districts from rural Alberta and placing them in Edmonton, where the NDP have historically succeeded, and in Calgary's North East, which tends to be pro-NDP. Ultimately, the unification of the conservative parties led to the UCP re-establishing a stronghold in rural Alberta and parts of Calgary, and recapturing control of the government following the 2019 provincial election, despite the number of urban districts increasing. .Fast forward to 2026, when roles were reversed, and the UCP had the opportunity to nominate the additional commission member. It was expected that if the number of districts in rural Alberta was ever going to increase, or at least hold, it would happen under a pro-UCP commission that was given the ability to allocate two more districts. Instead, the commission's majority took the two newly allocated districts, subtracted two districts from rural Alberta, and placed two new districts inside Calgary, one directly outside Calgary, and one in Edmonton. The pro-UCP commission, which should have been most likely to protect rural Alberta, had three of the five members support the proposed electoral boundaries that added to urban representation by subtracting districts from rural Alberta. Why did this happen? It happened because Alberta's population is primarily growing in the province's major metropolitan areas. .Canada’s 2021 census estimated Alberta's population at 4.26 million. By 2025, that figure jumped to over 4.96 million, with over 75% of the 700,000 individual increase coming from Calgary and Edmonton. This means that if electoral commissions are truly tasked with adjusting Alberta's electoral districts based on population, unless things change significantly in future years, Calgary and Edmonton will be the regions receiving representation. The question then becomes, "At what cost?" Commissions could be given a proportionate number of districts for allocation based on population increases each time they redraw electoral boundaries, allowing them to add to urban regions without removing districts from rural Alberta.However, the adverse effect of simply adding more districts to urban areas is that power in rural Alberta would become increasingly diluted over time as the disparity in population growth between rural and urban areas widens. Hybrid districts could be the other solution, though, as they can allow commissions to give urban regions an increased voice while also ensuring the number of rural voices is not reduced. .Two of the 2026 commission's members attempted to propose such a solution when they offered their own electoral maps that drastically shifted away from sparingly using hybrid districts and added districts to Edmonton and Calgary without decreasing the number of rural ones. The minority's proposed maps included adding 11 hybrid districts in Calgary and three new hybrids in Edmonton, but the most significant changes came from their designs to use Lethbridge and Red Deer as hubs for four hybrid ridings in both Southern and Central Alberta. Southern Alberta, between Medicine Hat and the BC border, would have been divided using a "hub-and-spoke" model, with the area divided into four quadrants converging in Lethbridge. A similar method would have been applied to Central Alberta, based around Red Deer. The minority justified their decisions to use hybrid methods largely on the basis of Albertans' requests. For Lethbridge and Red Deer, they acknowledged, among other things, that those cities serve as central hubs for their regions, with many of the rural areas surrounding those municipalities turning to them for employment, health care, education, and other shared services. Critics of the report said its use of hybrid districts made too many drastic and unjustified adjustments to the existing electoral boundaries. The minority said hybrid districts are an available tool in the commission's toolbox and should be used more often to address population challenges. "As Alberta’s population becomes increasingly concentrated in and around its major urban centres, the Alberta Court of Appeal has recognized that hybrid constituencies — those that intentionally link urban or suburban communities with their adjacent rural or regional service areas—are a practical and principled response," reads page 21 of the minority report..The majority report did make use of hybrid districts, but not nearly to the drastic extent as the minority. The noticeable result is that their limited use led rural Alberta to lose two districts, while the Calgary metropolitan area and Edmonton picked up four. Much like the pro-NDP commission's 2017 recommendations, the 2025 pro-UCP commission failed to apply the guidance of effective representation and give Alberta's major cities an adequate voice without detracting from rural Alberta's. No matter which party dominates the selection of the electoral boundaries commission, leaning largely on population increase will continue to lead to urban representation in the Legislature growing, while rural Alberta's representation shrinks. Even with the UCP's surprising and somewhat drastic decision to accept the 2025 majority report's recommended maps and to add the two rural districts that were subtracted, their representation is still diluted.Whether through subtraction or dilution, rural Alberta's voice is declining, and reversing this trend is unlikely under the current electoral boundaries structure.