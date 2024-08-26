Alberta

THE TRUTH IS OUT THERE: Gondek in Norway as state oil company pumps billions into North Sea

Norway is the world’s eighth largest oil producer and is doubling down on oil production.
Norway is the world’s eighth largest oil producer and is doubling down on oil production.Equinor
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Oil Sands
Equinor
Exploration
Climate Emergency Declaration
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek
World Energy Cities Partnership

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news