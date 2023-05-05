Officals say 19 fires out of control in Alberta

Residents are advised to follow the Alberta emergency alert application and website and your local municipality for registration information and available services. Alberta 511 also provides up-to-date highway closures and conditions.

There are currently 78 active wildfires burning in Alberta, 19 of which have been listed as "out of control," Alberta Wildfire said on Friday.

Help is on the way from out of province to contain the fires and residents are advised to remain calm.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(5) comments

Goose
Goose

Do we need more controlled burns in Alberta?

Dan.Mackie
Dan.Mackie

Why the delay in deploying water bombers? Why are they not deployed immediately?

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

Given all of the high number of arson cases of churches and other structural and rural fires over the last few years, one cant help but wonder how many of these "fires" are more cases of arson.

Freedom fan
Freedom fan

my thought exactly. seems odd that this many fires have started in such a small time frame

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

I wondered that too...arson? distraction? or just plain evil?

