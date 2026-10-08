Alberta

'THEY WERE ASKING US FOR THIS': Smith and Alberta NDP spar over decision to restrict voter list access through 2026

Premier Danielle Smith speaking to reporters at a national defence announcement.
Premier Danielle Smith speaking to reporters at a national defence announcement. Government of Alberta: YouTube
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Abpoli
Ableg
Christina Gray
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta referendum 2026
The Centurion Project
Alberta electoral data breach
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