Third Calgary youth arrested in ongoing RCMP terrorism investigation

The RCMP, with support from the Calgary Police Service (CPS), arrested a 16-year-old Calgary youth for terrorism-related offences. The Wednesday bust followed the arrests of a 20-year-old Calgary man and otjer two youths, as part of an ongoing investigation, according to a Friday press release. The RCMP said the youth was released on a recognizance with a number of conditions pending the outcome of a terrorism peace bond application. The youth is scheduled to appear in Calgary Provincial Court on January 5. Because of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, no further information can be released about him. As the criminal investigation is ongoing and before the courts, the RCMP said it would not be making any further comments at this time. To keep Canadians safe and secure and protect people's interests at home and abroad, it said it is committed to working with domestic and foreign agencies. The RCMP encouraged people to remain vigilant and report any information on terrorism or related suspicious activity to the National Security Information Network at 1-800-420-5805 or by email at RCMP.NSIN-RISN.GRC@rcmp-grc.gc.ca or to their local police. If there is an immediate threat to their safety, they should call 9-1-1. The RCMP with support from CPS arrested a Calgary youth in relation to terrorism offences in June. READ MORE: Calgary boy arrested for terrorism suspicions following RCMP investigationIt was the second time in one week a Calgary terror suspect has been arrested.It said the youth appeared in court over fears of committing a terrorism offence. He was released from custody pending a future court appearance and is subject to a number of strict conditions. A 15-year-old Calgary youth was arrested for terrorism-related offences as part of the RCMP national security investigation in October. READ MORE: Calgary teen arrested for ‘terrorism-related offences’The youth was the third person to be arrested in the investigation, with another teenager and the 20-year-old arrested prior to that. The arrest was made one week prior by the RCMP and CPS.