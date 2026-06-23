'This is bullsh*t': Calgary mayor rejects 'Anti-Stampede' claims amid Cowboys tent restrictions

CALGARY — Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas is pushing back against criticism over new restrictions affecting major Stampede concert tents, arguing the debate has been driven by what he describes as "misinformation and political attacks."Speaking publicly about the controversy surrounding Cowboys Park and other large off-site Stampede venues, Farkas rejected claims that the city is targeting the Calgary Stampede itself. Instead, he said the issue centres on a small number of private operators and the impact their events have had on nearby communities.The comments come amid criticism from business owners, event organizers, and politicians who argue the restrictions threaten a long-standing part of Calgary's Stampede tradition.The dispute has extended beyond city hall, with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith calling on council to reconsider the new restrictions.In a letter to council, Smith warned the province could intervene if the matter was not addressed, arguing the changes risk undermining one of Alberta's most significant tourism and economic events. Despite that warning, councillors voted Tuesday to keep the revised rules in place.Farkas maintains that the dispute is not about Stampede, but about ensuring operators remain accountable to the neighbourhoods that host their events.."We're not talking about Stampede at all. We're talking about a few off-site tents that have been treating their neighbours like garbage," Farkas said in a post on X.According to the mayor, residents living near some of the large concert tents have endured years of excessive noise, late-night disturbances, public disorder, and property impacts during Stampede celebrations.Farkas said the city received thousands of complaints from residents and ultimately chose to prioritize neighbourhood concerns when reviewing exemptions that had allowed some operators to extend beyond historical operating limits.According to Farkas, residents living near some of the large off-site concert venues have spent years dealing with excessive noise, late-night disturbances, public disorder, and property impacts during Stampede.The mayor argued that several tents had been granted exemptions that went far beyond what was historically permitted before 2019, leaving nearby communities to bear the consequences.."People living near these tents were told to call 311 and wait," Farkas said. "Their windows shook and broke. Their shelves rattled. Music ran on weeknights until 2 or 3 a.m."Changes approved by the city will reduce allowable noise levels and shorten operating hours for weekday Stampede concerts.According to a memo from Calgary Community Standards, concerts must end by midnight on weeknights, with a 30-minute cool-down period extending until 12:30 a.m. Weekend schedules will remain in place, with concerts ending at 1 a.m. and cool-down music permitted until 1:30 a.m.According to city data, more than 220 noise complaints were filed in connection with two music festivals in 2025, with Cowboys Music Festival accounting for 125 of those reports.Farkas also pushed back against claims that the restrictions were introduced without warning, saying operators were informed as early as February that their exemptions were under review and were notified again in May..The mayor argued that event permits should not come at the expense of nearby residents."A permit is not a licence to bully a neighbourhood. It is not a profit guarantee," he said.Farkas further rejected suggestions that the changes amount to an attack on Calgary's signature event, insisting the city is working to preserve public support for Stampede while addressing concerns from surrounding communities."We are not cancelling Stampede. We are protecting it," he said.The mayor maintains that while Stampede remains a cornerstone of Calgary's identity and economy, businesses benefiting from the festival also have a responsibility to respect the neighbourhoods that host them."Stampede succeeds because Calgarians welcome millions of people into our city," Farkas said. "That goodwill matters."