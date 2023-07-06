Home sale

A for sale sign is shown in Toronto's Beaches neighbourhood on Jan. 26.

 Courtesy CBC

With the Bank of Canada poised to make a rate announcement on July 12, speculation is 50/50 the bank will hold the rate at 4.75% or increase it .25% to 5%. 

“There is uncertainty around whether the bank will increase the policy rate by a further 25 basis points or hold,” says James Laird, co-CEO of Ratehub.ca and president of CanWise mortgage lender.

“We had good inflation numbers in May, which may influence the bank to hold, however, consumer spending remains elevated, so this could cause the bank to hike rates further.” 
 
An increase by the bank means an increase in variable and fixed rate mortgages, says Laird. 
 
“If the bank hikes the policy rate by 25 basis points, variable mortgage rates will move up immediately. The bond market will also move, which will cause fixed mortgage rates to go even higher,” he says, adding, "plan for an increase." 
 
It’s best to plan for a 25-basis-point increase and be pleased if they hold,” says Laird. “This means that anyone with a variable-rate mortgage or home equity line of credit (HELOC) should be budgeting for a rate hike. Variable-rate holders with floating payments should budget for what their mortgage payment will be if their mortgage rate goes up by 25 basis points.” 

